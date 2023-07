Sanjay Dutt's friends and foes in the industry

Sanjay Dutt is going to celebrate his 64th birthday tomorrow, that is, 29th July 2023. Son of actor Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis, Sanjay has had a life full of ups and downs. He has been married thrice and has three children. Trishala, Shahraan and Iqra. From dealing with drug abuse to getting jailed and more, Sanjay has had a life full of highs and lows and he has shared his highs and lows with friends too.