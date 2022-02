Image credit: Google

Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Devdas controversies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undoubtedly one of the best directors we have in the industry. The filmmaker has made some amazing movies, but, it has always been difficult for him to make and release a film. Today, it’s SLB’s 59th birthday, so let’s see how the filmmaker courageously faced all the controversies that came on his way. Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit was a fantastic film. It faced two controversies before its release. The first one was the title controversy. Devdas was registered by K. Chopra, but, finally SLB was able to get the title. While the film’s shoot was going on, the producer of the movie was arrested as a call made to a news channel claimed that the money invested in the film was from underworld. However, the producer denied the accusations.