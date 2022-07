Aamir Ali – Sanjeeda Shaikh

It has been revealed by Hindustan Times that Aamir Ali has not met his daughter Arya for nine months now. The couple got formally divorced in January 2022. It seems Sanjeeda Shaikh has not been allowing him to meet their daughter. He did not clarify on the issue while Sanjeeda Shaikh said that she is doing her best to raise their daughter as a single parent. It seems she is managing all the finances for Arya.