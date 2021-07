Image credit: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna

Sanjivani reunion

Sanjivani 2 had a short and sweet run on television. The show was loved by the audience and the sizzling chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna was the highlight of the show. Yesterday, the actors of Sanjivani 2 had a reunion. Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Arjun Punjj, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra were a part of the celebration. Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share pictures from this small reunion.