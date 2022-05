Sanjjanaa Galrani is stunning in a wine red gown

Sanjjanaa Galrani has shared stunning pics from her maternity photoshoot. Like Kajal Aggarwal and Bharti Singh she also went voluminous with ruffles. The red wine colour looks amazing on her. This is her first child. It seems she has gained 18 kgs for the child. Sanjjanaa Galrani decided to plan a family as she was 35 and thought it was high time. Her husband Azeez Pasha is a cardiovascular specialist in Bengaluru. The actress spent 80 days in jail for alleged drug dealing in 2020. Since 2021, she has been busy with new projects. In fact, not many knew of her hush hush wedding too.