Hottest Bhojpuri actresses

When Bhojpuri hotties groove, gyrate and thrust on screen, then could make any man and even a fair share of women sweat buckets in ecstasy, even those who may have sown a vow of celibacy. The perfect examples of auchsuch absolute vivacious, downright voluptuous and irresistibly bootylicious are Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh, Amraprali Dubey, Swati Verma and Sapna Choudhary who don't even need to strip down to a bikini to pull off the aforementioned feat. Don't take our word for it. Check out their hottest pics for yourself below: