Sara Ali Khan Cannes do it!

Apart from being one of the most promising and sought-after Gen X actors in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is also known for her arresting screen presence and sartorial choices. Sara has always had a quirky and vibrant side to her style statements. A lot of colours and prints that are a perfect match for her personality have always been a hit with her, and she often wins brownie points from the fashion critics for the same. As she turns a year old, we showcase ten of her different avatars, which make her one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. This summer, Sara beautifully turned up the heat as she shared a few pictures from her outing at Cannes. The gorgeous actress draped a white saree with black borders like a gown, teaming it up with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse. Sara revived the retro look with elan and grace. Like her lehenga, this saree gown is also from the shelves of the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.