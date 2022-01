Image credit: Instagram / Google

Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more actresses in lacy outfits

Celebs always have to look good, especially when they are making a public appearance. More than actors, female stars grab everyone’s attention and their outfits become talk of the town. Our Bollywood actresses try to experiment with their looks, while sometimes they succeed; sometimes they get trolled for what they wear. Many actresses have donned lacy outfits but only a few carried it perfectly. Today, let’s look at the list of actresses who looked sizzling in lacy outfits…