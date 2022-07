Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs galore at Ritesh Sidhwani's party for The Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers are in India to promote their film The Gray Man starring Tamil star Dhanush and now they are in early talks with the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani owned Excel Entertainment for a project. As a sweet gesture for the Russo Brothers, Ritesh has hosted a party in Mumbai which saw many Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Gauri Khan and others coming under one roof to join them for a celebration. Take a look.