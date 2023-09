Sara Ali Khan’s airport look

Sara Ali Khan is one of the prettiest divas of Bollywood. The actress has given us so many amazing movies until now and never fails to impress us with her fashion statements. Be it western wear or a traditional outfit, Sara Ali Khan can rock any look. The lady rocked in a fuschia pink jumpsuit last night for Gadar 2 success bash. She was spotted today at the airport today and she had a classy simple avatar.