Image credit: Google

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and other star kids’ educational qualifications

Star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are already making a mark in Bollywood. There have been reports that soon, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor will also be making their acting debut. While Sara, Janhvi and Ananya have impressed us with their acting skills, it is expected that the other star kids too will turn out to be good. But, do you know what are the education qualifications of these Bollywood star kids?