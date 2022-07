Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she had a near death experience when on a trip with Sara Ali Khan to Kedarnath. On Koffee With Karan 7, she mentioned that in a bid to save up on 6000 rupees, she booked a non-heater hotel. Janhvi stated that she froze in -7 degree temperature and her lips turned blue. She also revealed how they decided to trek in Badrinath and had to be rescued. Here's looking at other stars who had near-death experiences.