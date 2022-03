Sara Ali Khan is such a beauty

Sara Ali Khan is one fashionista who never ceases to amaze. The actress was seen posing in white ganjee with denim shorts. It looks like she is summer ready. Sara Ali Khan has just finished work on Luka Chuppi 2. The pics are clicked by Rohan Shrestha. We can see that she looks gorgeous even when she is devoid of makeup. The actress follows a skincare and hair care regime that relies on natural products. Her mom Amrita Singh is a firm believer in ghar ka nuska. Sara Ali Khan also got a lot of appreciate for Atrangi Re. There is buzz that she might team up with Aanand L Rai once again. Take a look at the pics…