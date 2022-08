Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she walked down the ramp in the oh-so-stylish shimmery blue ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock's bridal collection.

The actress looked no less than a diva as she owned the ramp like a queen. The pictures and videos of Sara went viral on social media and her fans couldn't stop raving about how gorgeous she looked. and went all gaga about how beautiful she is. While the fans cannot let their eyes off the gorgeousness Sara was trolled mercilessly for her awkward walk on the ramp.