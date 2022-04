Image credit: Google

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was once questioned about Being Human and if it had to do with improving the actor’s image. He replied, “Do you have any idea of the amount of work we do at Being Human? We do shit loads of work on a daily basis. I haven’t even put my name there, man. I’m not even on the Board or any of the trustees. The idea is that years from now, people should forget who even started the foundation. You have no idea, man. Do one thing: Come and live my life for one day.” He walked out of the conference after this.