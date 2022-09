Sara Ali Khan trolled for being 'drunk'

In a latest video of Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan, she could be seen entering a restaurant along with a friend. She is holding her while walking towards the gate from her car. As the cameras went clickety click, she threw a quick smile to the shutterbugs. But her walking style and antics, netizens were quick to judge. They trolled her massively and called her drunk. A comment on her video shared on Twitter read, 'She's wobbling so hard . Don't think it was 'intentional ', just a very drunk person.' She is not the only one who has been trolled for being drunk. Check out other celebrities here.