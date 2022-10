Sara Ali Khan hot gym shorts

Sara Ali Khan is drop-dead gorgeous, evoking effortless charm and an innate sex appeal along with being a pretty talented actress. And her beauty, charm and sex appeal seldom come to the fore more than when she slips into those tiny, hotter-than-hot gym shorts of her, which really seem to put the heat into a workout. Don’t take our word for it. Take a look at Sara’s hottest pics in gym shorts yourself here…