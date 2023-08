Sara Ali Khan loses her cool on paps

Celebrities are followed wherever they go! Be it at an airport, event or a casual dining with friends - fans and paps are always surrounding the celebrities. Though celebrities are quite comfortable with all the attention coming their way, at times, they do get annoyed and agitated. After all, celebrities are humans too! The recent case is that of Sara Ali Khan. A video of Kedarnath actress has gone viral on social media in which she sternly asks the paps to stop clicking pictures whilst she was inside a theatre. Netizens have given a drastic reaction to the video and many are empathising with Sara Ali Khan.