Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: T-Series Ganpati with Bollywood stars

Ganesh Chaturthi has returned this year and as always, the entire country, but especially Maharashtra, is celebrating the festival with great pomp and joy. And just like every year, Ganpati festivities are being rung in with joie de vivre in Bollywood and the TV industry as both are an intrinsic part of Maharashtra. Check out how the industry’s famous T-Series Ganpati darshan became a starry affair today, 7th September, graced by the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and more Bollywood A-listers…