Sara Khan

TV actress Sara Khan who married Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss and then got divorced in a few months has found love again. The Lock Upp contestant has confirmed that she is in love with Shantanu Raje. He is not from the industry and hence they decided to keep their affair a secret. Reportedly, he is a pilot. To Pinkvilla, she confirmed the news and stated, 'Yes, Shantanu and I are in a relationship. We are dating for a while now. Both of us mutually decided to keep it under wraps, since he doesn't belong to showbiz. Now since both of us are comfortable about coming out in public, here we are.' On that note, here's looking at other TV divas who found partners in men who are not from the industry.