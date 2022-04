Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is one gorgeous young belle. She has been ruling hearts with her amazing Instagram posts. Sara has graduated with a medical degree. She recently grabbed headlines for her glamorous reel video. Also, BollywoodLife were the ones to tell y'all that Sara is all ready for Bollywood. A source had told that the cricketer's daughter has always had an interest in acting and has even taken a course.