Image credit: Instagram

Chhapaak

When Deepika Padukone unveiled her look in Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, people saw the beautiful actress' decision to do the film as gutsy, brave and life altering. It was back in 2005 when Laxmi, then just 16, was attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. She didn't let the incident pull her down. Laxmi went on to work as director of a non-profit Chhanv Foundation and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks. The film is available on Hotstar.