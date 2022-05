Mahesh Babu says Bollywood cannot afford him

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is right now making a lot of noise due to his statement that many found arrogant. The actor spoke his heart out and confessed that he will never d Bollywood film as he thinks they cannot afford him. In an interaction with PTI, he said, “I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier. Well, his statement was;t much appreciate by the Hindi audiences. Take a look at Hindi films that were rejected by Mahesh Babu.