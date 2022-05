Image credit: Instagram

Mahesh Babu gets emotional

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films. There is a lot of excitement for it as it will be Mahesh Babu’s first film to release in theatres. At a recent event on the film, he got emotional and said that he had lost many loved ones in the last two years. He also thanked fans for their support and said that the film’s release on May 12 will be a festival. Here’s a look at a few more highlights from the film’s event.