Sarkaru Vaari Paata Global Opening Box Office: Mahesh Babu's film nowhere near RRR and KGF 2

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has made Rs 75 crores at the worldwide box office. Mahesh Babu has got the best opening better than Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu. But it is nowhere close to films like RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. RRR made Rs 220-225 crore on day one while the collections of Baahubali 2 were Rs 214 crores. In comparison, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is only Rs 63.5 crores. But it is significant given that it is only in Telugu language.