Sarkaru Vaari Paata Worldwide Box Office: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s film aiming for Rs 125 crore opening

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the big South release of the week. Those who have seen the movie are predicting that it will cross the Rs 250 – 300 crores mark as it is high on entertainment and emotion. It seems the perfect blend of humour, comedy and action. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s chemistry has been liked. It is made by Parasuram Petla.