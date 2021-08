Image credit: Instagram

100 episodes

Sasural Simar Ka 2 began recently and the storyline is already grabbing all the attention. Radhika Muthukumar plays Simar in the show and is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. Tanya Sharma and Karan Sharma are also a part of the show. As per the latest story, Simar is married to Aarav but Geetanjali does not accept her. Reema marries Vivaan in order to take revenge from the Oswals. The show has now completed 100 episodes and the team is celebrating.