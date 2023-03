Satish Kaushik last rites

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He took his last breath at the age of 66 and the Hindi film industry is in utter shock. The sudden demise of the actor left everyone devastated and gutted. Now Bollywood celebrities have reached the late actors' Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. View pics of B-town celebs who have arrived at his house to lend support to the grieving.