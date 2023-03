Satish Kaushik dies at 66

A legend is no more. Veteran actor Satish Kaushik breathed his last at the age of 66. He was among the finest actors and filmmakers in Bollywood. He managed to entertain the audience and make them laugh with his perfect comic timing. He was known for playing some of the most iconic characters like Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana. He worked for almost 35 years and dedicated his life to entertaining the audience. Here's looking at his net worth and more.