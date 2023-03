Satish Kaushik no more

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. The news of his demise was confirmed by his good friend Anupam Kher. As per a report in Indian Express, he died due to a massive heart attack. Satish Kaushik is best known for his comic roles in his films. From Mr India to Ram Lakhan and more - he made many fans laugh with his perfect comic timing and top-class acting chops. He was among the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Here's looking at some of his best films.