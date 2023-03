Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

Satish Kaushik passed away on 9th March 2023. His untimely demise shocked all. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack when in Delhi. A day before his demise, Satish Kaushik had shared pictures from his Holi celebrations. He played some of the most iconic roles like that of Calendar in Mr India, Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi and more. Today a prayer meet was held at his residence and many of his friends from the industry showed up to pay their respects.