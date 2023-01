Satish Shah’s retort on how can he afford first class tickets at Heathrow airport wins hearts

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame Satish Shah is right now winning hearts after he took to Twitter and informed about facing racism and this is how he dealt with it. He informed his followers that how at Heathrow airport there were few murmurs about how can he afford first-class tickets to which he smiled back ad said because we are Indians. Well, this isn't the first time Indian faced racism abroad. Take a look at the times when our Bollywood celebs spoke about facing racism.