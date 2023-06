Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha advance booking

Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer musical romance drama is set in the picturesque town of Kashmir. The movie helmed by Sameer Vidwas is scheduled to hit the theaters on 29th June 2023. The movie has already left fans excited with the trailer and melodious music album. As the buzz around the movie grows advance booking has started five days ahead of its release. Let’s check out how much the tickets will cost in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities.