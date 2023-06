Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening

SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is going to release on June 29. A special screening of the film has been held in Mumbai and it turned out to be quite a starry affair. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a joint appearance showcasing their mindblowing chemistry in front of paps. The couple twinned in white as the actress wore a gorgeous white suit while Sidharth kept it casual in a white t-shirt and pants. He added a light blue shirt.