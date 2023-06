Scoop actress Karishma Tanna looks drop dead gorgeous without makeup outside the gym

Karishma Tanna has garnered attention for her latest web series Scoop. The actress headline the show directed by Hansal Mehta. She plays a leading role in the web series of a Journalist and has received positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna was spotted outside her gym and attracted attention for her raw look. Scroll to down to check out photos and know more about Scoop.