World’s most positive influencers

Website Science Happiness has compiled the list of the world’s most positive social media influencers after meticulous research and analysis, concluding that Selena Gomez tops the list with 38% positive and just 19% negative tweets. Influencer expert Chris Grayson, who has been featured on Business insider and Lifewire, said, “When it comes to influencers, people tend to have strong opinions. It all comes down to how they're perceived by the public. For instance, Selena Gomez is often lauded for her kind and down-to-earth personality, while Kim Kardashian is often seen as self-centered and vain.” Check out who made it to the rest of the top 5 below: