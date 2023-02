Selfiee tanks at box office

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood who has delivered many back-to-back hits at the box office. However, his last few films have failed to earn massive money. His recent release Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi too has received a disappointing opening at the box office. Akshay Kumar has got his lowest-ever first weekend in the past decade with Selfiee. As per reports, the film collected approximately Rs 10 crore on its opening weekend. So far, the film has performed worse that his flop films like Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan and others. Take a look.