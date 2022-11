SEVENTEEN: DK aka Lee Seok-Min looks amazing in his latest clicks

SEVENTEEN member DK aka Lee Seok-Min has dropped some stunning post shower bathrobe pics on social media. Fans have gone gaga over them. Even music producer Bumzu has left comments for him. He is one of the vocalists for SEVENTEEN. The K-Pop band is very popular in India after BTS. In fact, Mingyu is good friends with Jungkook. Take a look at the pics...