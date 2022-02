Image credit: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's alluring avatar in a saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is scaling heights not just with films but also in her life associated with charities and welfare work. Samantha and her team of Pratyusha were recently awarded the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award for their contribution in the area of social welfare. For the same, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore the prettiest printed saree. If the saree was prettiest, Samantha put 'chaar chand,' to it by her gorgeous beauty. Let's check out the pictures below: