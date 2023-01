Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu portrays the pain of longing for her partner

Samantha as Shakuntala looks divine and perfectly portrays the idea of a woman longing for her lover. She has never failed to amaze her fans with her versatility and steals the show with her beauty. Also Read - Varun Dhawan earns love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans as he slams 'lost charm and glow' tweet; shares update on his Citadel costar's health