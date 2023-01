Image credit: Kamlesh Nand

Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down at Shaakuntalam trailer launch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside director Gunasekhar and Dev Mohan and others have joined the trailer launch event of Shaakuntalam. This is her first ever big event in the public space after the diagnosis of Myositis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks very pretty indeed. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead role in the Gunasekhar movie, Shaakuntalam. She is paired opposite Dev Mohan in the film who plays Prince Dushyanta in the movie. Shaakuntalam is based on the popular play by Kalidasa. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning hearts with her appearance.