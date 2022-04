Shabir Ahluwalia breaks silence on leaving Kumkum Bhagya

On Kumkum Bhagya, the character of Shabir Ahluwalia was shown to be in a coma for many days. Fans kept on wondering if he would ever make a return. Sadly, the characters of Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir did not get a ceremonious end. It will be remain as one of the biggest disappointment of Kumkum Bhagya fans. Original viewers of the show did not want a generation leap, they wanted a new love story of Abhi and Pragya. In his interview, Shabir Ahluwalia said that it was inevitable that the story would move to the new generation now. Here is a look at other instances when exit of actors made immense noise.