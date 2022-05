Shabir Ahluwalia - Kumkum Bhagya

The TV industry is also a dynamic industry when it comes to work. Sometimes TV shows reach the height of success which in turn increases the fame of the cast and crew members. However, for various reasons, celebs may decide to quit. Sometimes, it's because of the change in the storyline or sometimes due to health issues and sometimes due to the lack of creativity and degrowth in the character/ storyline. Let's check out the list of celebrities who left popular TV shows in mid-way because of such a thing. First up, we have Shabir Ahluwalia. The actor played the lead role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. However, earlier this year, he left the show as his character has nothing more to do in it. Shabir understood the makers taking the story forward with the new generation of the show. Hence, he decided to move on from Kumkum Bhagya.