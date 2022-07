Celebs who apologized to fans for flop films: Shah Rukh Khan

Hola Bollywood buffs, today, we will be having a look at the Bollywood celebrities who apologised to their fans for giving a bad film and letting them down. For years some of these Bollywood celebs have been entertaining the masses with amazing films. But one (or in some actors' cases) wrong film made brought them into the negative spotlight. However, it doesn't take away their credibility. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and more have apologized for giving flop films to their fans. First up, we have Shah Rukh Khan. His film Jab Harry Met Sejal was disappointing to watch. Shah Rukh himself called the Anushka Sharma co-starrer an utter flop and said that he have let down the audience.