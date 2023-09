Bollywood films shot at iconic locations

Bollywood filmmakers invest a huge amount of effort and money in shooting their films at locations that will add value to the plot and the feel of the film. From foreign locations to the most local markets in the hinterlands of India, filmmakers make sure to stay true to the story when deciding the film’s shoot locations. Many of these films, also showcase some of the most unique historical places that also help promote tourism. Today we take a look at such films. From Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Aamir Khan's Fanaa; top 10 Bollywood films that have been shot at iconic historical places.