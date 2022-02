Bollywood male stars in the buff

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff – what’s common between them? Well other than them all being extremely famous Bollywood leading man, they’ve also all done nude scenes. While sex and bikinis are something that has become much more common nowadays in Bollywood movies as compared to before, what’s still a stark rarity as compared to Hollywood and European cinema is actors over here going fully nude. You’d be surprised to know though that our Bollywood actors have shed all their clothes more often than the actresses have. Nope, we kid you not. Check out which popular Bollywood male stars posed in their birthday suits for the sake of their roles…