Bollywood heroes who almost worked together

Over the years, more than a few Bollywood movies have been announced with a completely different star cast, only for some of those actors. So, let's jog your memory by revisiting those Bollywood movies, which were either announced with two big heroes – a rarity these days – or there was chatter of said heroes coming together, only for the combo to never take off. Take a look at who were these stars and which Bollywood films they were meant to be a part of…