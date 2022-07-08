From supporting hero to lead star

The film industry has perennially seen fluctuating fortunes, be it in Bollywood, Hollywood or any wood for that matter. In fact, a prime example of that is how some of the biggest superstars today were seen in supporting roles to bigger stars than them earlier, but steadily graduated to lead roles, where ironically, the same actors they played supporting characters against were then seen in supporting roles with them (with due respect to the ones who later took up supporting roles). All a bit too riddled to wrap your mind around? Check out what we're talking about below: