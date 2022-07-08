Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors who starred as main leads with heroes they once played supporting roles to
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors who starred as main leads with heroes they once played supporting roles to
Shah Rukh Khan had once played a supporting role to Jackie Shroff, but their billing swapped years later when they reunited on screen. Ditto for Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan. Check out heir costars below and the movies it happened in...