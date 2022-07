Bollywood stars accidents on set

What do Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and others of their aura have in common? Well besides being big stars with several hit movies to their credit, they’ve all also suffered awful accidents on the sets of their movies, which could’ve not only cut short their careers, but also endangered their lives. Here’s an extensive list of accidents that quite a few of your favourite Bollywood actors have encountered while shooting their movies…