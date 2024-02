Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's little co-star Aman Siddiqui aka Banku from Bhootnath grabs headlines for transformation

Aman Siddiqui, who played Banku in Bhootnath has made headlines for his transformation. He is in college going by his Instagram handle and is enjoying his life. He is an art enthusiast and has a separate account where he shares his artwork. He loves doodling. Aman Siddiqui has grown into a handsome young man. And like him, many other child actors have left show business fans in awe. Let's have a look at other child actors who grabbed attention for their transformations.